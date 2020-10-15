Lyon County Public Health reported six new positives and 16 recoveries, Thursday afternoon, bringing the number of active cases to 71.
Overall, 1,171 cases have been reported since March including 1,062 recoveries and 37 deaths. There were four death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as of Thursday.
Four people are hospitalized.
Eight active cases are related to a cluster identified at colleges and universities.
On Wednesday, Kansas reported its largest seven-day increases in both COVID-19-related deaths and new coronavirus cases.
The state Department of Health and Environment said Kansas had another 67 deaths since only Monday, an increase of 8.7%, to bring the total for the pandemic to 838. The state has reported 115 additional deaths over the past seven days, for an average of 16 a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.