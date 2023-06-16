Marisa G. Payton, 84, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Marisa G. was born in Italy on November 25, 1938. She married Dan Payton in Merced, California on November 30, 1980. He survives. Other survivors include Sister; Rina Trevison, Pondenone, Italy, Sisters-In-Law; Judy Vaughn, Emporia, Rosemary Payton (and her children), nieces and nephews; Brenda (Jeff) Coburn, Steve (Joni) Vaughn, and Larry Vaughn, all of Emporia, Great-nieces and nephews; Randall (Shannon) Coburn, Adam Coburn, Nichole Vaughn, Derek Vaughn, Kelsey & Zavry Goulden and Kennedy Vaughn. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Services will be at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Emporia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 3:30 P.M.
A memorial has been established with the Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital, with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.