Leo Vincent Kerwin

10/14/32 – 8/25/21
Leo was born October 14th, 1932 in Delia, Kansas to Robert and Mary Hanrahan Kerwin. He graduated from Delia High School in 1950 then briefly served as a MP in the U.S. Army. He received his Master’s Degree in Teaching and Counseling from Emporia State University in Emporia, KS. He went on to teach for over 40 years with a focus on English, History, Latin and Counseling. Anyone who had him as a teacher will remember his sense of humor, fun teaching antics and crazy extra credit questions.
He then did a “self-guided” tour through Europe, including his native-land of Ireland where he reportedly kissed the Blarney Stone entirely too many times, resulting in a life-long “gift of gab”.
In 1966, Leo met the love of his life, Virginia Bowman of Kansas City, KS. After wooing her with hayrack rides, his quick wit and plenty of Irish shenanigans, they wed on February 6, 1969. They just proudly celebrated 52 years of marriage. They raised three children, Mary, Joe, and Shelly in the town of Hamilton, KS.
Leo was known by all to be kind, gentle, humble, giving, smart, funny and always happy-go-lucky. He loved to give more than he received and also loved to have fun wherever he went. He never met a stranger and we know so many people in heaven are being greeted with his big smile and his signature greeting of “Well, hello there! Tell me something good about yourself.”
Leo is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Kerwin of Delia, KS; his twin brother, Aloysius of Delia, KS and older brothers, Robert Kerwin of Rossville, KS, Clinton Kerwin of Rossville, KS, and Kenneth Kerwin of Delia, KS.
Leo is survived by his wife, Virginia Bowman Kerwin; Brett and Mary Kerwin Dannels of Hamilton, KS; Joe and Melanie Kerwin of Olpe, KS; and Rob and Shelly Kerwin Rando of Kansas City, MO. He was also the proud Grandpa to eight grandchildren: Catie, Calli, Trace and Molly Dannels; Grace Kerwin; and Lauren, Luke and Emma Rando.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Mr. Kerwin will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the Rosary at noon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a school scholarship fund will be established in Leo’s name. Any donations can be made at gofundme.com under the Leo Vincent Jerome Kerwin Scholarship Fund.
