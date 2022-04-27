The Emporia Gazette
The Dynamic Discs Open officially kicks off today with player check-ins, a pro panel and chapel service.
Player check-ins run from 9 a.m - 5 p.m. today at the Emporia Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St.
Dynamic Discs founder and CEO Jeremy Rusco said it was exciting to have everyone back in town.
“It feels great, the vibe is good and the players are excited,” he said. “The welcome from the Emporia community is what sets this event apart from others. The entire Dynamic Discs team is just thrilled to have everyone in town and looks forward to an amazing week.”
Rusco said DDO brings in “the best players from around the world” as well as disc golf enthusiasts. Its international presence was clear with a team from Estonia checking in Wednesday morning.
“To have such a great draw from the international community is great for this event and great for our community,” Rusco said, adding that the “grassroots” players from all around bring a lot to the event as well. “We’ve bulit something special here and that’s what we want to continue to do year after year.”
The Pro Panel will be held from 6 - 7 p.m. today, also at the Granada. The six panelists for the 2022 Dynamic Discs Open Pro Panel presented by the PDGA are five-time World Champion Paul McBeth, two-time World Champion Ricky Wysocki, 2021 World Champion James Conrad, two-time and current World Champion Catrina Allen, Estonian sensation Kristin Tattar, and “Mr. Roll Tide” Matt Orum.
The panel will also be broadcast live on the Disc Golf Network.
A player meeting follows at 7 - 8 p.m. at the Granada.
The Eagle Wings chapel service will be held from 8:30 - 9:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church, 1505 Rd 175, Emporia.
Official rounds start tomorrow and players will get to try out the newly designed course at Jones Park.
“The Supreme 18 at Jones is a great course and players are excited to take on a new course for the first time,” Rusco said. “We’re looking forward to seeing how the world’s best players score on it and I’m sure it’s going to give us some surprises. This is essentially a players’ warmup for the world championships that will held at the end of August and early September.”
