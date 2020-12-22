Gladys L. Newkirk passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Emporia, Kansas. She was born on May 3, 1928 in Gridley, KS to Selden B. and Lennis A. (Sergeant) Laird. Shortly after, on May 20, 1928, Gladys’s mother died. Gladys was raised by her grandmother Virgie Sergeant, along with her other 9 children, who became like her brothers and sisters.
Gladys graduated from Lebo High School in May of 1946. She married Francis “Bill” Newkirk in Wichita, KS on May 26, 1946. She lived in Emporia, KS where she worked for Hallmark Cards from 1946 to 1948. They moved to California for a short time where she worked for Buzza Cardoza Cards, before returning to Emporia in 1950. Gladys worked for Emporia Credit Bureau from 1964-1973 before moving to Topeka, KS to work for Columbia Savings as a loan officer, serving as Vice President from 1973-1990, until she retired and returned to Emporia, KS.
After the passing of her first husband, Francis Newkirk, on May 17, 1992, Gladys married Don W. McAlister in Emporia, KS on Dec. 23, 1995.
As a child and young adult, Gladys attended the First United Methodist Church of Lebo, KS. She later attended The Flint Hills Christian Church, Emporia, KS. Gladys was a member of the Emporia Credit Women, Topeka Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Golf Association, and American Legion Auxiliary, served as a past President of the American Business Women, and was an associate member of Topeka Realtors.
Preceding her in death are spouses, Francis “Bill” Newkirk and Don McAlister; mother, Lennis A. Sergeant; mom, Virgie Sergeant; father and stepmother, Selden B. Laird and Inez Wentworth; 9 brothers and sisters; and stepdaughter, Judy McAlister.
Survivors include her daughter, Lennis M. McCreary (JB) of Lebo, KS; sons, Karl E. Newkirk (Connie; daughters, Kara Miller, Camille Cooper, and Jennifer Robertson) and James Kent Newkirk (Lynn), of Emporia, KS; stepdaughters, Jackie Holland and Jenee’ Potter of California; stepsons, Jeff McAlister of Kansas City, Larry McAlister of Emporia, KS, and Gary McAlister of Lawrence, KS; stepsisters, Glennis Laird Schropp of McPherson, KS and Loretta J. Laird McBeath Costner of McPherson, KS; grandchildren, Jay Jasnoski of Overland Park, KS, Chanda Starr (Adam) of Emporia, KS and Heather Newkirk Bolen (Chris) of Gulf Breeze, FL; great-grandchildren, Ariel Starr Groves (John) of Overland Park,KS, Courtland, Bryant, and Faith Starr of Emporia, KS, Emily, Camryn, and Ryan Jasnoski of Overland Park, KS, Clinton James Newkirk, Mandolin Boylin, and London Boylin of Gulf Breeze, FL; 7 step grandchildren and 1 step great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Presbyterian Manor. Memorial contributions and condolences may be sent c/o Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, PO Box 43, Lebo, KS
66856.
