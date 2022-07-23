One woman was killed in an early morning fire in Cottonwood Falls, Chase County Sheriff Rich Dorneker told The Gazette Saturday.
The fire occurred at 801 8th Street at approximately 4:16 a.m.
Sharon Tatman, who was in her mid-70s, died at her residence. The apartments are low-income housing units, Dorneker said.
Chase County Fire and EMS, along with Lyon County fire units responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
