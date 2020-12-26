Bernard J. Green, of Emporia, died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Sunflower Care Center in Emporia. He was 95.
Bernard was born on February 17, 1925 in Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of Edward and Anna Behrle Green. He married Joyce G. Leiss on May 31, 1954 in Emporia, Kansas. They later divorced.
Surviving family members include: sons, Dan (Kathleen) Green of Arvada, CO, Mark (Stacy) Green of Garden City, KS, Scott (Lori) Green of Moundridge, KS; daughter, Cindy (Ted) Sparks of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Shealyn (Kevin) Crocombe, Trevor Green, Sam (Whitney) Sparks, Shane (Jamie) Sparks, Sarah Sparks, Olivia Green, Aaron Green, Emma Green; great-grandchildren, Kai Crocombe, Thomas Sparks and William Queen.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward Green, Jr., John (Jack) Green, James (Jim) Green, William (Bud) Green; sisters, Margaret Childers, Mary Green, Virginia Woebkenberg, and Dorothy Schultz.
Bernard was a career Mail Carrier and Postal Supervisor for the USPS in Emporia, retiring in 1976. He served in WWII in the United States Navy and was a member of Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Bernard was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Cremation is planned with a Mass of Christian burial Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
