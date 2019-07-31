Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, a contemporary swing revival band from Southern California, brought down the house at the Granada Theatre Wednesday evening. The group played a mixture of swing standards and originals, including favorites “Mr. Pinstripe Suit,” “Jumpin’ Jack” and “Diga Diga Doo.”
The show was part of the Emporia Arts Center’s summer concert series and was sponsored by Clint Bowyer Autoplex, ESB Financial and Jon and Christi Stewart of Hardway Ranch.
