Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.