Reviewed by Lynn Bonney
“Pumpkin Spice Peril,” By Jenn McKinlay. Wheeler Publishing, 2020. $7.99 (Large-type paper)
As the pandemic enters its second year, Americans have found new ways to pass the time. Baking, for example, has become a popular means of staying busy while trying out new recipes and relearning (or learning) older skills. And reading ranks high as an indoor pastime during these cold-weather months.
It’s a great time to treat yourself to a book that mixes these two skills, such as “Pumpkin Spice Peril” by Jenn McKinlay, a cozy mystery that invites readers to the vicarious experience of luscious cupcakes, plus the recipes for those who want to treat themselves to the real thing.
“Pumpkin Spice Peril” continues the adventures of Melanie Cooper, proprietor of Fairy Tale Cupcakes in the Old Town section of Scottsdale, Arizona. Melanie’s co-worker, Angela, is recently married to Melanie’s silent partner, Tate Harper, and she’ll soon be Mel’s sister-in-law, as Mel is engaged to Angela’s brother, Joe DeLaura.
The Old Town section is an artists’ center, home to world-famous glass artist Rene and her husband, Peter. Mel hasn’t seen much of Rene lately, as the opening approaches for Rene’s much-anticipated “Seasons” exhibit. Peter drops by the bakery every Friday to pick up a selection of Pumpkin Spice cupcakes, the only thing that Rene wants to eat. She’s testy and short-tempered, he says, perhaps because of the last-minute pressure of getting the exhibit ready.
Or, Mel wonders, could there be another reason?
Readers will not be surprised when Rene is found dead in her studio. Is it a heart attack? Is it poison? Could it be Mel’s cupcakes? The scene is set for mystery.
McKinlay’s Old Town is a bit like a modern Mayberry. Everyone knows everyone – and many of them are related. In addition to Joe, Angela has six other brothers, all deeply protective of their little sister. Mel’s widowed mother is keeping serious company with her late husband’s brother, a law-enforcement officer. Those who aren’t family are friends or, at least, frenemies. And one is a murderer.
McKinlay thoughtfully includes recipes for the cupcakes she writes rhapsodically about. The same is true of Joanne Fluke, a longtime popular mystery and culinary writer. Many of Fluke’s novels are included in the library’s collection, including the tantalizing “Red Velvet Cupcake Murder.” It may not be brand-new, but this title will likely lure readers out of their easy chairs and into the kitchen.
Fluke’s mysteries focus on professional baker and amateur sleuth Hanna Swensen, whose bakery, The Cookie Jar, is a mainstay business in Lake Eden, Minnesota. Despite its name and picture-perfect setting, Lake Eden isn’t exactly ideal. Perhaps only in Jessica Fletcher’s hometown, Cabot Cove, is an unattended death likely to turn out to be a murder.
But happy endings are mandatory in cozy mysteries, which makes them especially welcome during uncertain times. The library’s shelves invite readers to get acquainted with cozies. Even readers who don’t want to get out the cupcake pans or cookie sheets will find the reading enjoyable, whether it takes them to Lake Eden or Scottsdale.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.