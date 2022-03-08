As we watch the brave men and women of Ukraine defend their homeland against the savage invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, questions arise about how much responsibility the former president and his allies bear for this naked aggression on the part of Vladimir Putin.
How much did the reverence shown by the former president to Putin set the stage for this week’s actions by the Russian military under Putin’s command?
How much did the former president’s delay of critical military aid to Kyiv impact the readiness of Ukraine’s armed forces as Russian troops crossed their borders?
And how does the former president’s current fealty to Putin, supported by many in the GOP and right-wing media, hamper our own political response?
From the moment the former president was elected in November of 2016, he offered nothing but praise for Vladimir Putin, who may have put his thumb on the scales of the election. (Trump publicly sided with Putin’s denial of a CIA report to that effect.) Family connections and possible banking ties further eroded our reverence for the presidency that presidents from Ford to G. W. Bush worked so hard to restore following the Watergate scandal.
Former President Trump began his presidency under a cloud of suspicion as Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller obtained a guilty plea from Trump’s first National Security Advisor Michael Flynn for back-channel communication with Russia following Trump’s election, asking Moscow not to respond to President Obama’s expulsion of Russian security agents toward the end of 2016, imploring Russian Foreign Minister Kislyak to wait until after Trump’s inauguration. How much did this illegal shadow diplomacy cost our country given Putin knew he would soon become a favored world leader in Trump’s eyes?
How much did Trump’s withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, followed by his withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty in 2020, impact Putin’s decision to continue to build up his military forces for an eventual invasion of Ukraine? While the Trump Administration accused Russia of cheating, Trump’s actions allowed Putin to develop and deploy tactical nuclear weapons, which he just threatened to use by putting his nuclear forces on heightened alert.
It bears noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the same man Trump tried to extort into lying about Joe and Hunter Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign. How different would this war be if not for Trump withholding military aid as a means of extortion? And how damaging was it for Trump to accuse Zelensky of corruption as justification for withholding the aid package? And how does the former president, who avoided any military service by feigned bone-spurs, compare as a world leader to Zelensky?
By our measure, not too well.
People who study Putin often note that he thinks strategically, looking for long-term gains in his interactions with world leaders. In Donald Trump, Putin found a feckless leader easily manipulated into complacency over Russian cyber attacks, against which is probably why he wanted him re-elected. Putin spent the years following Trump’s inauguration building up the military to a sufficiently large force to allow him to take control of Ukraine.
With this scenario playing out before our eyes, we have to ask how much more successful would Putin be with a second Trump term? Would Trump have continued to alienate our European allies and praise Putin’s strength? He certainly wouldn’t have been a compelling leader to unite the EU and NATO. He would have to cede that ground to Zelensky.
Would Trump respond to the naked aggression at all, or would he challenge the intelligence reports of the build-up? Would he be willing to unite our European allies (including Switzerland) by laying bare for the world to see the raw intelligence collected about the Russian military buildup encircling Ukraine as President Biden did? If Trump’s past behavior is any indication, he would have asked Putin if it was true, and then taken his word for it.
Would Trump even process the threat to the stability the western world has enjoyed thanks to a strong alliance with European nations and NATO? There would be no personal gain for Trump (who praised Putin by saying, “I mean, he’s taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart”) so what would compel Trump to take action?
As time passes, these questions may be answered.
Once again, another stellar piece by Calvert and Grover. I would only add one comment to what they were able to say in their limited amount of space. It regards NATO. Trump scorned NATO and would have gleefully pulled the U.S. out, thus wrecking the alliance, if he had had time and opportunity. Imagine Putin invading Ukraine with a shattered NATO alliance just beyond its borders! Wouldn't that have pleased him! Ironically, Putin's criminal invasion has surely stiffened the spine of NATO. I hope and pray that he has bitten off more than he can chew.
If Trump had gotten a 2nd term, he would have pulled us out of NATO...as Nearly All Republicans would have supported Trump---who really loves Putin's Bombing and Murdering in Ukraine. Trump really wants to be Dictator....Most Republican Politicians Support that. You see, REPUBLICANS (the majority) loved Mass shootings that have gone on in the United States. Nearly every Mass Shooter, as well as the Oklahoma City Bomber were REPUBLICANS.
Gary, you are wrong as usual on the mass shooters being only Republicans. There have been plenty of mass shooters that are politically aligned with the Democrats. All you have to do is look it up if you’re able to.
