An Emporia woman sustained serious injuries after striking a deer on Highway 99 just six miles north of town Thursday evening.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 8:31 p.m. Jacqueline Joy Polston, 51, was heading southbound on K-99 at mile marker 115 on a 1973 BMW Motorcycle when she struck a deer in the roadway.
Polston's vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder of the road.
She was taken to Newman Regional Health with suspected serious injuries. Polston was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.