Emporia High School and Flint Hills Technical College students got an unexpected day off Wednesday when a power outage caused by early morning thunderstorms knocked out electricity to the area.
Several lines and power poles in the area were knocked down after a couple rounds of powerful thunder and lightning. The outage was reported at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Westar Energy said power might not be restored until 3 p.m. this afternoon.
Emporia Public Schools sent out the following statement shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday:
“Attention Emporia High School Families.
Due to a Westar Power outage, there will be no classes at EHS today, Wednesday, August 21st. All other buildings will have classes as scheduled. EHS staff do not need to report. Custodial staff, please report as scheduled.”
According to Westar Energy‘s outage map, about 80 customers in Emporia were impacted by the outage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.