Area schools, organizations and businesses have announced closings ahead of the approaching winter weather.
Schools
Emporia State University closed Thursday.
Lebo-Waverly Schools closed Thursday.
USD 251 North Lyon County closed Thursday.
USD 284 Chase County closed Thursday.
Businesses and organizations
Emporia Senior Center closed Thursday. Patients with Hermes Healthcare, LLC will be rescheduled or call 316-260-4110 to reschedule.
Flint Hills Community Health Center closed Thursday.
Didde Catholic Campus Center closed Thursday.
Emporia Recreation Center opens at 8 a.m.
Hetlinger Developmental Day Services closed Thursday. Buses will not run.
