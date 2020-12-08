CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness brought in more than $100,000 during it’s 4th annual Celebrate CrossWinds fundraiser last month.
The $103,375 total will help the mental health center, which serves clients in Lyon, Chase, Greenwood, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties, to offer more dynamic mental health programs and services throughout the pandemic, according to Development Manager Lucas Moody.
“The big part of this funding this year is to really help stabilize things through the pandemic,” Moody said. “Everybody is hurting and everybody’s suffering and nonprofits are included in that.”
The fundraising total helps CrossWinds cover unforeseen expenses, cleaning expenses, staff expansions and more.
“Really, it’s going to be a lot of program expansions and allocating a lot of that back to staff,” Moody said.
Moody said CrossWinds has provided individuals with the tools they need to manage the circumstances of everyday life since 1960. Those tools are just as vital today during the “Year of COVID-19,” and the task has been a daunting one for providers, staff, and clients alike. CrossWinds also implemented a number of programs this year to help ease stresses and anxiety during the pandemic.
CrossWinds staff weren’t sure how the pandemic would affect fundraising, and Moody said the goal was really “survival mode.”
“Our hope was that we were going to be able to do anything,” he said. “Survival was really the hope. ... I would say at the end of the day when we sat down to look at the numbers, we as an agency, were ready to celebrate. We went well above what our expectations were this year.”
Moody said one of the benefits that came out of the pandemic is it forced the agency to sit back and reassess its presence in all seven counties it operates. It helped push them into a larger educational campaign and bring wider awareness for mental health support and programming, he said.
“I think that’s what people should expect to see more of that from us,” he said. “We really want to make sure we’re spreading this awareness to all of our counties.”
Moody said he wanted to thank the community for supporting CrossWinds on behalf of the board of directors, executive team and staff.
“To know that mental health took a priority for a lot of people to suport and give and donate, when everything was really tough, is really humbling for us,” he said. “I think a lot of people are really starting to understand the impact of mental health on our community and that’s showing in our support this year.”
For those who missed the annual presentation, it is still available for viewing at: https://crosswindsks.org/event/celebrate-crosswinds/ The organization is still receiving donations via the pledge card link at this portal as well.
For additional information, or to make a donation to CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness please call the Development Office at 620-208-3027 or email mcooper@crosswindsks.org.
