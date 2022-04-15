MORTON, MISSISSIPPI - Barbara Ann (Harr) Spatz, 88, formerly of Emporia, passed away on January 4, 2022 at Scott Regional Hospital in Morton, MS.
Barbara was born on September 4, 1933 and lived the majority of her life in Kansas and moved to Mississippi about 3 years ago to be closer to her daughter. She was a member of the Eagles Club, VFW, American Legion and Appaloosa Horse Association. She enjoyed crocheting, word searches, watching Kansas Jayhawks basketball, playing bingo, and working in the yard.
She retired from Dolly Madison after 20 years of employment.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Spatz; parents, Eva and Arthur Harr; brothers, Vernon “Peachie” Harr, Gerald “Shot” Harr and sister, Betty Fleming.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Hanks (Randy) of Forest, MS, granddaughter, Jennifer Chennault (Brent), great grandchildren, Kaylee and Madelyn Chennault; granddaughter, Stacey Johnson (Tim), great grandchildren, Allie and Grayson Johnson; granddaughter, Heather Hollingsworth (Brett), great grandchildren, Tyler and Lauren Hollingsworth; daughter, Kellie Spatz of Emporia, Kansas, grandchildren, Samantha Spatz and Zachary McLaughlin.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
