Shirley Imogene Pollard, of Emporia, died November 12, 2020 at her home. She was 79.
A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado, Kansas. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
