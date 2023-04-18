The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia will hold its annual Party of the Planet Saturday afternoon, inviting visitors to explore, learn and play.
The event is set for 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the zoo. More than 10 local organizations and businesses are coming together to celebrate green, sustainable living, and teach us how to make choices that will ensure the health of our planet for generations to come.
The zoo will host a plant swap, tree giveaway, educational activities and stations, crafts, animal enrichment and much more.
Party for the Planet is the largest combined Earth Day celebration in North America! More than 120 AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums across the country celebrate with educational activities and special events.
You can learn more about the event online at www.facebook.com/events/748516903579154.
