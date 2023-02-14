Robert A. “Bob” Armagost, 94, went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2023, surrounded by family in Wichita. He was born July 16, 1928, in Strong City, to John J. and Anna (White) Armagost. Bob graduated from Chase County High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Cottonwood Falls American Legion. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He started working as a fireman for the Santa Fe Railroad and retired as a locomotive engineer in 1990.
On November 16, 1954, he married Shirley A. Murdock. They shared 68 years of marriage.
Bob is survived by: wife, Shirley of Wichita; children, Steve Armagost and wife Deann of Andover, Lori Connell and husband Todd of Wichita; grandchildren, Kristi Jacobs (Matt), Clint Cooper (Samantha), Drew Armagost (Alex), Kyle Armagost (Jenna), Nikki Sylvester (Jake), Amanda Connell and Melissa Connell; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Dexter of Ponca City, OK; and sister-in-law, Jane Armagost of Wichita.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald Armagost, Charles Armagost; and sister, Geraldine Horstman.
Cremation will take place.
Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Strong City. Inurnment will follow in Prairie Grove Cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Marine Corps. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Church or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
