Gregoria Guerrero Perez, of Emporia, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at her home. She was 82.
Mass took place at 1:00 p.m. September 17, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Updated: September 17, 2021 @ 5:34 pm
