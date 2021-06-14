Tucker Ryan Lee, 24, of Emporia,
Kansas died Wednesday, June
9, 2021 at University of Kansas
Medical Center in Kansas City,
Kansas.
Tucker was born November 19,
1996 in Emporia the son of Joe and
Jodee (Rogers) Lee. He worked at
Longbine Auto Plaza while he was
in high school and then went to
work for the Smith Agency in 2015. Tucker graduated
from Emporia State University and was working as an
accountant at Wright CPA Group since 2018. He was
a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Emporia,
Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Tucker was a licensed
pilot having flown his first solo flight on his 16th
birthday. One of his favorite things to do was travel
with his fiancée Bri.
Tucker is survived by his fiancée Bri Beckman of
Emporia; mother, Jodee Lee of Emporia; grandfather,
Bill Rogers of Emporia; brother, Taylor Lee of
Emporia; his golden retriever Milo, cat Leo; future
in-laws, Mike and Brenda Beckman of Overbrook,
Kansas; aunt and uncle, Ronna and Gary Hatcher of
Strong City, Kansas; and cousins, Austin and Jordan
Waltz of Emporia, and Kraig Hatcher of Strong City.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Lee; and
grandparents, Clancy and Eva Lee, and Sue Rogers.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be
11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Mark’s
Lutheran Church. Pastor Kent Happel will be
officiating. In honoring Tucker’s wishes, part of his
cremains will be buried at Union Cemetery next to
his dad. And the rest are to be scattered by Bri in
specific locations. The family will receive friends
Friday, June 18, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia.
The family requests no flowers, contributions may
be made to the Tucker Lee Scholarship at ESU or the
Tucker Lee Everyone Plays Fund and sent in care of
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
