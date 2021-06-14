Tucker Ryan Lee

Tucker Ryan Lee, 24, of Emporia,

Kansas died Wednesday, June

9, 2021 at University of Kansas

Medical Center in Kansas City,

Kansas.

Tucker was born November 19,

1996 in Emporia the son of Joe and

Jodee (Rogers) Lee. He worked at

Longbine Auto Plaza while he was

in high school and then went to

work for the Smith Agency in 2015. Tucker graduated

from Emporia State University and was working as an

accountant at Wright CPA Group since 2018. He was

a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Emporia,

Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Tucker was a licensed

pilot having flown his first solo flight on his 16th

birthday. One of his favorite things to do was travel

with his fiancée Bri.

Tucker is survived by his fiancée Bri Beckman of

Emporia; mother, Jodee Lee of Emporia; grandfather,

Bill Rogers of Emporia; brother, Taylor Lee of

Emporia; his golden retriever Milo, cat Leo; future

in-laws, Mike and Brenda Beckman of Overbrook,

Kansas; aunt and uncle, Ronna and Gary Hatcher of

Strong City, Kansas; and cousins, Austin and Jordan

Waltz of Emporia, and Kraig Hatcher of Strong City.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Lee; and

grandparents, Clancy and Eva Lee, and Sue Rogers.

Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be

11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Mark’s

Lutheran Church. Pastor Kent Happel will be

officiating. In honoring Tucker’s wishes, part of his

cremains will be buried at Union Cemetery next to

his dad. And the rest are to be scattered by Bri in

specific locations. The family will receive friends

Friday, June 18, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at

Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia.

The family requests no flowers, contributions may

be made to the Tucker Lee Scholarship at ESU or the

Tucker Lee Everyone Plays Fund and sent in care of

Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made thru:

www.robertsblue.com.

