It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Samuel Robert Jefferis. He passed away on November 3, 2021 in the comfort of his home with his wife, Christine; daughter, Nicole; and son, James by his side.
Sammy, born on March 2, 1968, was a loving husband, a kind and doting dad, a rascal of a brother to his 3 siblings and held very dear in the hearts of his parents. He was born in Ottawa, Kansas, grew up in Emporia and graduated from Emporia High School. Although, he called many places home throughout his life including Germany for two years while he was proudly serving in the US Army. After finding the love of his life working at a grocery store in Glenwood Springs, CO, he married her on May 18, 1996. They had a bouncing baby boy nine months later, and their lovely and amazing daughter came along 5 years after that. They spent a few years hopping around the midwest, but the beauty of Colorado called them back, and they settled in the quaint little town of Paonia.
Over the years, Sam collected many skills that kept him busy in jobs that ranged from building fire trucks to managing large estates, helping people as an EMT and working with his father in-law in many endeavors--but his most favorite job ever was being a dad. Nothing in this whole wide world mattered as much to him as his two children. He was a tickle monster one minute and ready with a kind word and a bear hug the next. He was a safe place to land when you had a heartbreak, and the loudest to cheer when you accomplished even the smallest achievement. He will be remembered for his generosity of spirit, big smile and even bigger heart.
Sam is survived by his wife, Christine Jefferis of Paonia, CO; son, James Jefferis of Grand Junction, CO and daughter, Nicole Jefferis of Greely, CO. Also, his mother, Nancy Quandt of Emporia, KS; father and step-mother, Jan and Janet Jefferis of Emporia, KS; and father-in-law, Mike Blue of Paonia, CO; his older sister, Tracy Herrick of Emporia, KS; younger brother, Adam Jefferis of Los Angeles, CA; and younger sister, Mandi Wooledge of Lincoln, NE.
The family will be holding a celebration of life Late Spring/Early Summer 2022.
