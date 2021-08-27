The Emporia Police Department is investigating after a late night vehicle pursuit ended without the suspect's apprehension Thursday.
According to Captain Ray Mattas, at approximately 11:15 p.m. Emporia police officers witnessed a vehicle drive left of center near US Highway 50 and Graphic Arts Road. The officers followed the vehicle to US-50 and Industrial Road and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The vehicle fled from the officers and led the officers briefly through Emporia then out of the city limits into Lyon County.
At midnight the pursuit was discontinued without the suspect being apprehended.
Mattas said follow-up on the case will continue.
