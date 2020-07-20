Everybody deserves to feel amazing, no matter their age, background or ability.
Positive messages like these and others were shared by 2020 Kansas Miss Amazing Senior Miss Winner and Emporia native Tiara Hensley during a popcorn selling fundraiser in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Company Saturday morning.
This weekend’s event not only featured several varieties of tasty snacks provided by RC Kettle Corn, but also purchasable art pieces crafted by Hensley herself. The goal, members of the Hensley family said, was to help pay for Tiara’s trip to the upcoming Miss Amazing national competitions — a pursuit which was temporarily derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, hope remains for next year.
“We decided to do this today because a lot of the other opportunities we had to earn some money this summer kind of went away with the virus,” said Hensley’s mother, Terri. “This year’s national event was cancelled, but they’re letting the 2020 and 2021 winners go together in Tennessee next August, hopefully. Thousands of girls from all over the country will be there, so it’s something that could be a great opportunity and a really nice experience for Tiara to have.”
An organization devoted to promoting the “boundless potential” and self-esteem of young girls and women with disabilities, Miss Amazing frequently hosts pageants featuring various activities which help participants improve public speaking, interviewing skills and individual talents related to their chosen hobbies and passions. In addition to her bubbly and kind personality, Hensley — who was born with Down Syndrome — captured March’s Miss Amazing Kansas competition with a playing of “The Legend of the Buffalo” on piano.
“Miss Amazing is all about having the girls come out and be themselves,” Hensley said. “It helps girls with disabilities show their skills and improve our skills. So, winning that first time was great. I didn’t know I was going to win, but I really wanted to for my family because they’ve always been there for me and they always help me out.”
“Before we became involved with this, she wasn’t really somebody who wanted much of the spotlight or much of the attention,” added father, Greg. “She wouldn’t participate in things like the Special Olympics, but she loves to be involved with that now … Once she got used to being on stage, it was like she just started to have a different mindset on things. You could really tell just how much confidence she gained from that one event. It’s been really special to see.”
Setting their sights to Nashville for 2021, the Hensley family says they will continue to plan fundraisers as needed, and also that they truly appreciate donations during a time which has put a strain on everyone in one way or another. Their next fundraiser will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Old Rum’s Liquor, 906 E. 12th Ave. During that time, customers can enjoy 10-15% discounts on select bottles of wine, with the saved money being put toward Tiara’s mission.
“I want to say ‘thank you’ to everybody helping me out,” Hensley said. “[Miss Amazing] has been great so far, even though I was pretty nervous at first. It’s something I hope to keep doing.”
