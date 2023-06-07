Taco John’s newest restaurant in The Sunflower State is ready to provide roadside assistance for any cravings beginning Thursday, June 8.
Located at Kansas Turnpike Milepost 132 along with a Subway and Valero gas station and corner store at the service exit, the popular Mexican food restaurant will serve guests its one-of-a-kind tacos and signature Potato Olés as the perfect road trip meal.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to expand the Taco John’s experience with a unique spot,” said franchisee Abdul Quddus. “We’re the perfect location for people to conveniently stop at for their road trips, making it a great way to introduce Taco John’s signature bold flavors, real ingredients and quality food to people who appreciate real value. We can’t wait to engage with everyone and show them how to Olé The Day!”
Quddus is president of Fast N Friendly Stores LLC, which also operates other Subway and Dairy Queen locations in the Kansas and Missouri region.
Emporia’s new Taco John’s will open at 10 a.m. on June 8 for lunch and dinner, and it will begin serving breakfast on Friday, June 9, at 6 a.m. The location will then be open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily. The opening marks the fourth Taco John’s in the Topeka area and the 16th location in Kansas. A grand opening celebration will follow at a later date.
With its fusion of distinctive flavors and bold south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday and everyday value starting at $1, $2 and $3 on the ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for free food and exclusive offers today.
