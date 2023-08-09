The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia announced Wednesday that Michelle Margeson has been selected as the new director of Ignite Emporia.
Margeson is currently the event coordinator at Newman Regional Health. According to Chamber CEO Jeanine McKenna, she will “continue the work of implementing a five-year Ignite Emporia plan and its strategies of workforce development; housing development and revitalization; business retention; community development and marketing, and childcare.”
“Michelle comes to us with extensive fundraising experience and has proven she can facilitate community conversations and develop and foster current relationships” McKenna said. “Michelle’s enthusiasm and love for the community is evident, and we are excited to have her as part of our team to build and grow the Emporia area.”
Margeson said she was excited to start in her new role with Ignite Emporia.
“I am eager to join the efforts of Ignite Emporia,” she said. “I am looking forward to working with our team and the community to create opportunities for workforce development, business retention and growth including quality affordable housing and childcare options for our families. My intent would be to help Emporia be the town our children want to raise their children in.”
Margeson will begin her duties on Monday, Aug. 21.
(1) comment
Ms Margeson may wish to start her role by efforts to increase code enforcement especially of trailer parks along with apartments on the eastside of town. Finding a tenant for the former Goodwill building should also be a priority.
