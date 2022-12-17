It’s easy to get swept up in the stress of managing a small business during the holidays. But if you sell gift cards or participate in a business gift card program, there’s one thing you really don’t want to miss. If you sell gift cards, some of your busiest times will occur after people have unwrapped their holiday gifts and before they return to work and school. Gift card recipients and people with returns often go shopping that week after Christmas. This year, Hanukkah coincides with Christmas week so you may have an even busier last week of the year. That’s why it’s essential to prepare your small business for the week between Christmas and New Year’s. But how do you do that? Create a targeted marketing plan with what you’ll offer and how you’ll communicate your specials. Switch your messaging from “find the perfect gift” to “get yourself a little something extra” or “wind down after a busy holiday.” This shift in marketing can be especially effective for those in the wellness and service industries. Post your hours. If your hours will change after Christmas, make sure everyone knows about it. Let the public know if you’re keeping extended business hours through New Year’s Day. Update your Google listing, as well as your website and social media, plus any signs on your door and inside your store. Provide bonuses. Due to just-received gift cards and ill-fitting gifts, many shoppers return to stores immediately after Christmas. Consider what bonuses you can offer to ensure that they spend their holiday money with you quickly. It’s easier to sell to people who already have reason to buy than it is to recruit someone who has never purchased from you. One reason gift cards are so popular with merchants is that most people spend more at the business than they have on the gift card (on average, $59 more than the card value). When people feel like they’re getting good value for their gift card and their money, they’ll spend even more. If you’ve had a busy small business season, your employees are worn out. If you haven’t already done so, this is an excellent time to show them your appreciation through rewards or sales bonuses. Ensure your business is ready for the crowd. Just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean everyone will stay home. You still can attract a crowd. Not only do people have gift cards to use and items to exchange, they have guests in town, college kids at home, New Year’s Eve parties to shop for, hostess gifts to give, as well as delayed Christmas and holiday parties. Extending your holiday hours for the week after Christmas can be a real boost for your revenue flow. The small business season doesn’t end with the passing of Christmas or Hanukkah. There’s still another week when shoppers will want easy access to your products and services. Make sure you’re ready for them. It’s a great day in Emporia! “Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
Let's Talk Business: Preparing your business for post-holiday shoppers
- By Marcia Lawrence Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce
