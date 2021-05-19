The Emporia High softball team had its hopes of a postseason run cut short in a 6-2 loss to Maize in the first round of the 5A regional tournament in Valley Center Tuesday night.
The game was scoreless through the first three innings with only one hit combined between the two teams.
In the top of the fourth, Gracie Gilpin was hit by a pitch with one out and scored when Kaylee Thomas doubled in the next at-bat. Thomas advanced to third on a wild pitch and later scored to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead.
But Maize responded in the bottom of the fourth, starting the inning with five straight hits -- including a three-run home run -- to jump ahead 4-2.
The Eagles would add a couple more in the fifth inning to stretch their advantage to 6-2. They also shut down the Spartan offense, holding them to just two hits in the game.
Rylea Harris pitched for Emporia, allowing six runs -- four earned -- on seven hits while striking out three and walking two in six innings.
In her final game as a Spartan, senior Kaylee Thomas went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Adriana Cruz-Hernandez had Emporia’s other hit, a one-out double in the fifth inning.
The loss brought the Spartans’ season to an end with an 8-13 record. Emporia will bring back nearly all of this year’s roster next year, as Thomas is the lone graduate.
Emporia -- 0; 0; 0; 2; 0; 0; 0; -- 2; 2; 1
Maize -- 0; 0; 0; 4; 2; 0; X; -- 6; 7; 0
