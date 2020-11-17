The Emporia State University Musical Theatre department presented two evenings of opera and musical favorites over the weekend at Heath Recital Hall.
Selections from Carousel, Cinderella, Hansel and Gretal, Cosi Fan Tutte and La Nozze di Figaro were performed to a limited audience.
Performers wore masks during their performances and audience members were socially distanced for each performance.
The ESU Music Department features a dynamic opera program. In the fall, diverse opera scenes are performed. The spring opera and fall opera scenes are cast by audition at the beginning of each semester.
