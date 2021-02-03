The Emporia Gazette
The Lyon County Commission will discuss requests from the Lyon County Communications Center, Community Corrections and the City of Emporia during its regularly scheduled meeting in the Lyon County Courthouse, 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 5.
Roxanne Van Gundy of the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center will speak to commissioners about various expenditures and Steve Willis of Lyon County Community Corrections will request that the commission renew the county’s agreement with Casey Family Programs for the year 2021.
Following public comment, Joe Foster of the City of Emporia will speak in regard to the rezoning of Lot 2 of the Slate Rock Subdivision.
