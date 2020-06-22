Kathryn S. “Kathy” Bowden, rural Emporia, passed from this life to her eternal life Friday morning, June 19, 2020 at the age of 77.
Kathryn Sharon “Kathy” Schmidt was born April 18, 1943 in Emporia, the daughter of Melvin K. and Dema (Harriman) Schmidt. Kathy married Wesley E. Bowden on her birthday April 18, 1963.
Kathy’s pride and joy were her twin sons, Trent Lee and Terry Lynn Bowden, who precede her in death.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Wesley E. Bowden; her brother, Kenneth Schmidt and wife, Patti, of The Colony, Texas; nephews, Lynn Schmidt and wife Stacy and their two children, and Jason Schmidt and wife Sara and their 3 children; sister-in-law, Judy (Ron) Hines, Lebo, KS; niece, Michelle Hines; nephew, Tony (Dora) Hines; great-nieces, Aleah and Teagan Hines; and great-nephew, Nickolas Stanley; and sister-in-law, Sharon Bowden, Shawnee, KS.
Kathy loved sewing, quilting, embroidery, crochet, and designing, and was an accomplished seamstress. Kathy spent many happy hours with her grandmother May Harriman, and was taught her sewing skills. Kathy worked many years for Wallace’s Stitching Post and was known by many people. Kathy also worked in the family business (Pedestal Corp./ W.A. Moyer Co.) with Wes, Trent, and Tracy and retired in 2007.
Funeral services will be held at the Messiah Lutheran Church, Emporia, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, west of Olpe, Kansas. With social distancing in place, seating for the service will be limited.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions to the Bowden-Schmidt Scholarship Fund at Messiah Lutheran Church may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences to the family may be left
online through the funeral home website;
