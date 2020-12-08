The Mass of Christian Burial for Paul Wilson Frizell, who died November 26, 2020, will be conducted at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, Kansas on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Father Daniel Coronado will Celebrate the Mass. Cremation has occurred. Inurnment will follow the Mass at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia.
Memorials have been established to Saint Joseph Catholic Church or Hand In Hand Hospice. Contributions may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.