No felony charges will be filed against members of the Emporia High School football team who were involved in an alleged hazing incident at the high school this year, County Attorney Marc Goodman said Friday.
The announcement comes after nearly four months of investigation after some members of the football team said a sexual assault occurred in a high school locker room on Saturday, Aug. 20 after a scrimmage. It was first described as hazing, then a sexual assault.
"After a complete review of all reports, it's been determined there's no envidence to support felony charges," Goodman said. "If it was determined that a misdemeanor has occurred, based on current Kansas statutes, no information can be release on that because if a juvenile with no prior adjudications may have committed such a misdemeanor, an intervention program is immediately available to them."
Goodman said an IPP is totally confidential, meaning his office can neither confirm nor deny that the offender exists in the system.
Senate Bill 367, passed in 2016, restricts the use of out-of-home placement, focusing on intensive system responses on high-risk juveniles, and shifted "significant resources" toward alternative programs to allow youth to be "supervised safely while remaining at home," according to the Pew Charitible Trusts.
Goodman said the catch-22 with the program when going through the laws. He said technically, the juvenile is never charged under an IPP, meaning no summons or arrest is ever made.
"With that, we can never disclose who they were," he said.
Assistant county attorney Megan Morgan said, under the statute, the county attorney is required to offer an IPP to every juvenile with a first-time misdemeanor. They can consider extending an IPP to someone with a prior charge, but a first-time offender will always be given the opportunity.
Goodman addressed questions about the timing of the statement — the EHS football team's season ended Thursday in Overland Park — saying that his office was dependent on the information that was given to them by the Emporia Police Department.
"We sent a request to them for more investigations, they went back and investigated it more," he said, adding that he believed his office would also be fielding complaints if it was deemed not enough investigations had been done.
He said the case was handled just like every other case that comes to his office.
"We don't look at timing when we review," he said. "Everything is held to the same standard. The same review is applied to all other cases."
USD 253 Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said the district remained committed to working with local law enforcement and county attorney.
"The district learned today that the law enforcement investigation into alleged student misconduct at Emporia High School will not result in felony charges," she said. "The law allows very little information to be released in cases involving juveniles, but the district remains committed to cooperating with law enforcement and the county attorney in whatever way is needed."
Anderson-Harder said "nothing matters more" to the district "than the well-being of every student."
"Accomplishing that takes a partnership between our teachers and staff, students and families, and community partners," she said. "And we are truly grateful to everyone who plays a role, big or small, in this effort."
(1) comment
It's difficult to see how the facts known to the public, at least, could be construed to constitute a misdemeanor but not a felony. The elements of aggravated sexual battery (a felony) are identical to those of sexual battery (a misdemeanor); the only difference is that it's felony aggravated sexual battery when the victim is overcome by force or fear, and force clearly seems to have been involved here. See https://tinyurl.com/39xsrnjx. I can only assume that Mr. Goodman has decided not to look at this as a sexual assault.
In any case, however, it's unfortunate that the public will not know the name(s) of the accused so that any possible future victims would at least have an opportunity to protect themselves from abuse by this bully or bullies. I hope the victim knows that there are Emporians who are appalled at what happened and see this as a tragic failure by USD 253 to protect its students as well as a failure of the justice system.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.