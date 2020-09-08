There is so much confusion about voting, that some clarification and assistance is called for. Of course, voting in person is an option, and that can be done early or on election day. But voting by mail is also an option and is more important these days because of the pandemic.
Here in Lyon County, and presumably elsewhere in Kansas, you can request mail ballots easily. Here is how to do it online:
Have your drivers license or other proper ID handy.
Log onto ksvotes.org. You can do it on your computer, tablet, or smart phone.
Enter your personal information (name, birthdate, email, and phone number).
Then click on “Check my registration.”
You will then be offered the options: “Change my registration” or “Apply for Advance Ballot”. (If you’ve moved since your last voting activity, click on the first option to do that part.) Then click on “Apply for Advance Ballot.”
The system will ask if you want a ballot for the General election or “Permanent vote by mail.” Unless you have a verifiable disability, the second option is not for you. Go to the General election.
You will need to enter – or confirm – your address and confirm that it is correct.
It will then ask you for your drivers license number or non-drivers ID card number. Do so, and click on “Next.”
You will then be shown an image of your application. Check it for accuracy, and then scroll down to the Signature block.
Enter your signature by finger or mouse, so that it is recognizable, is probably the most problematic part of this process. You may have to clear it numerous times until you get it close to right. Alternatively, if you have access to a printer, you may wish to print out the application, sign it in ink, and send it to your election supervisor (in this county, it’s Tammy Vopat, 430 Commercial, Emporia KS 66801.)
If you do sign on line, complete the process and check off on the Affirmation screen.
Done.
Note that every county will have mail ballot drop boxes at or near the county courthouse. This would be the surest method of getting them counted, especially if the mail service is slow.
Douglas McGaw
Emporia
