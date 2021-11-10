This story will be updated as the hearing continues - 12:00 noon:
A third suspect in the killing of Jesus Avila took the witness stand Wednesday, testifying against two others at a preliminary hearing.
Alan Alanis, 20, related details of Tuesday, Sept.5, 2017, the day Avila was shot and his car was torched. He said after leaving school early in the afternoon, he made a couple of stops and went to the home of defendant Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde.
As the group smoked marijuana, Alanis said, Samuel Garcia was there with a handgun.
"He said he was going to go rob someone," Alanis testified. Garcia then left with suspect Jovan Pecina and someone Alanis didn't know – a man who turned out to be Avila.
Speaking under limited immunity, Alanis said he was “stoned” when he provided a gas can. He went back and forth about whether Granato or Garcia requested it.
Alanis said he wasn't sure at the time why his friends needed the gas can. But by the end of the day, gas was poured on Avila's car.
Alanis said he and other suspects went to a section of eastern Lyon County that “everyone calls... the gun range.” After a few minutes, a car driven by Pecina went by them on a gravel road.
Minutes later, Alanis said he saw Avila slumped over in the passenger's seat. Then a group stood around the Nissan Altima.
“We were looking at an AK” in the trunk, Alanis said. Other witnesses have testified that Alanis claimed a speaker from the trunk, but he said he doesn't remember that.
Garcia then used a lighter to set the car on fire, Alanis told the court. He could see black smoke coming from it as his group left.
The murder hearing before District Judge Jeffrey Larson is for Cornejo-Campoverde, 22, and Armando Nunez, 21. Granado, 22, and Pecina, 20, already have testified for the state during the hearing.
Garcia, 22, is not in court because he is in prison. He's serving a six-year sentence for a kidnapping case two months after Avila's death.
Alanis took the stand about 45 minutes after he appeared in a different Lyon County courtroom concerning a different case.
A scheduled plea on charges of underage possession of alcohol, driving while intoxicated and driving without headlights was postponed for one week. That case has been delayed several times.
“Mr. Alanis needs to make a decision one way or the other,” District Judge Merlin Wheeler said during a brief hearing.
Back at the murder hearing, a Lyon County sheriff's detective began the third day of testimony.
Jacob Welsh discussed reviewing the social media accounts of Samuel Garcia, who's accused of shooting Avila and torching his car in September 2017. He also obtained video from a convenience store that several suspects visited on the day of the killing.
Welsh was followed to the stand by Kansas Bureau of Investigation analyst Vikki Buell. She prepared what prosecutors called a “master timeline” of the case, based on phone records and web activity.
The livestreamed preliminary hearing is growing in viewership each day. Monday's numbers were in the 80's, increasing to around 160 Tuesday. While Alanis was on the stand, the attendance count jumped above 240.
Recordings of the livestream are illegal under Kansas law.
The court took a lunch break at 12:00 noon.
