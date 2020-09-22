What do you think of when you think of pimiento cheese?
My first thought is orange and red deliciousness. However, Andrew (my sweetheart) was watching yet another cooking show when he suddenly said four words that stopped me in my tracks: “Green Chile Pimiento Cheese.”
I looked at the kitchen counter, where we had gifts of jalapenos and serranos. I looked and saw the poblanos I had picked up at the Emporia Farmer’s market.
Oh, yeah: Game On.
Raw peppers other than bell peppers aren’t quite my thing, however roasted peppers? Peppers baked into breads or casseroles? No problem. The cooking brings out the sweetness and sometimes ameliorates the heat.
My first experiment with this idea involved roasting two aging jalapenos and mixing them in with a cup of homemade pimiento cheese (Basic recipe below).
It wasn’t quite enough flavor, so I grabbed a small can of green chiles from the pantry and added a well-rounded tablespoon. There was a better flavor, but the texture, and the color, and the bits of pepper skin really put me off.
So, round two: three pepper styles, fresh, roasted, peeled. I set up the kitchen.
Two fat, fresh jalapenos; three fresh, shiny serranos; and a plump poblano all went under the broiler to roast. There are a lot of different ways to do this, but you must blister the skin all over, then sweat the peppers in a closed container and remove the skin. It’s just the best way to do it; no waxy bits adhering to the roof of your mouth, and the rich, earthy flavor of roasted pepper flesh.
On the Scoville unit scale, this is mild, medium and hot: Poblano (1 – 1.5K), jalapeno (3.5 – 8K), serrano (10 – 23K). Generally. One jalapeno may be a three out of 10, the next could be an eight, so tasting while you prepare all this is encouraged.
The result? All of them were delicious.
But don’t take my word for it! Shelly Gehrke of Hartford was my taste-tester and here is what she had to say:
“For all of them, the pimento cheese is very cheesy, creamy and yummy. The poblanos add a little spice with a nice touch of the pepper flavor. Easy to eat!
“The jalapeno seems more infused in the cheese and it is a little spicier. You definitely know that you are eating a pepper pimento cheese. Creates a little burn in the mouth.
“I might need to taste this one again later because of the little burn from the jalapeno. So far, I know there is serrano from the first bite but it doesn’t seem overpowering. I’m guessing there is some afterburn heat because my mouth seems hotter than when just eating the jalapeno.”
That’s right. I blew Shelly’s tastebuds, because the serrano is definitely the hottest one. It doesn’t seem hot when you take a bite, but in a few seconds your whole mouth will be tingling. Not habanero hot, but quite a bit more than the jalapeno!
“The poblano is easy to eat and very yummy. To me it was a super-mild heat and very creamy. The bites of pepper accent the cheese very well,” Shelly said.
“The jalapeno is my favorite (and I wouldn’t typically pick jalapeno first). The pepper seems to permeate the cheese the most. Good heat but not too much.”
She also noted the pimiento cheese tastes better when allowed to warm up a little, which is true. The cold slows down the oils and the flavor can get too far down the pipeline for you to achieve full tastiness.
This recipe makes around four cups of pimiento cheese. Ordinarily I would add a cup of diced, roasted red bell pepper (pimientos). If you want to try the different pepper flavors as I did, then make the base, divide it into three and only use one type of pepper per approximately a cup and a third of base.
Truly, the quantity of pepper is up to you. I suggest these measurements as a minimum, though, because if you can’t taste the special addition, what’s the point?
Finally, I had a little leftover of these three after all the testing, so I mixed them together: the result went beyond three times’ delicious and into fantastic. Let’s get cooking!
VVV
GREEN CHILE PIMIENTO CHEESE
^Cheese base
3 cups shredded cheeses (Cheddar, Monterey Jack – your choice)
1/2 cup ricotta or cream cheese
1 cup or less mayonnaise
2 Tablespoons or to taste, minced garlic
2 teaspoons Worcestershire
8 – 10 dashes Tabasco (to taste)
Salt and Pepper, to taste
^Peppers, for one cup of base
1 medium poblano
2 large jalapenos
3 – 4 serranos, to taste
You can make the cheese base ahead or make it while the peppers are sweating. You can grate your own cheese or buy the shredded kind. You can use whatever cheese you like, however the tradition is extra sharp cheddar, sometimes “calmed” with a Colby or a jack cheese.
Roasting the peppers can be fun, as long as you don’t use the silicon tongs, like I did. Good-bye, silicon, heat-resistant, not fire-proof tongs.
You have two choices: roast the peppers under a broiler, turning as needed, or roast them over an open flame, either on top of the gas stoke or out on the grill. The heat must be high, and you need to turn the peppers so all sides are blistered and quite a bit blackened.
Now, put the peppers in a sealed container, such as a zip-close bag or a tightly sealed “tuppy.”
Yes, you could buy them in a jar or can, but that’s no fun. And they’re mushy. After the peppers have cooled enough to handle, peel away the charred, waxy skin. If you roasted them long enough this will be easy. You don’t have to get it all off, but quite a bit is better than none.
Remove the caps and slit the peppers down one side. Spread out the peppers to expose the seeds and ribs and use the blade of your knife to scrape that out. The more seeds you get off, the less hot the cheese will be, so, you know, this is optional.
Mix together the ingredients for the cheese base, but not the salt or pepper. You want to taste the base before you add salt because some cheeses can be salty.
The reason for holding off on the pepper is to give me a chance to mention white v. black. No, not that white v. black. The black pepper will be visible, which is fine, but the white pepper will not be, which is preferable in traditional pimiento cheese. There is a cheese color and a green or red pepper color; that’s it.
After you season the cheese base, taste it. Too much mayo? Add more cheddar. Too strong on the cheese taste? Add more mayo. Want it a little creamier? Add more cream cheese.
You are almost ready! Chop up the peppers, scoop a cup of base into a mixing bowl, add the peppers and stir until well mixed. This will preserve the overall texture; you could put it all in a food processor, pulse it and end up with something closer to peanut butter-texture than pimiento cheese. Be nice to your pimiento cheese and it will be nice to you.
Taste once more! Need more heat? Add some more peppers. Need less heat? Add some more base. Move on to the next batch until you have three different, delicious pimiento cheeses, grab some crackers and have your own tasting party!
