On Thursday, December
17, 2020, Orval Aakhus,
passed away at the age of 94.
Orval was born October 25,
1926 in Winger, Minnesota.
He served in the Merchant
Marines as a radio operator.
He spent his career with
Northwest Airlines and
the Federal Aviation
Administration.
They made their home in Green Valley, AZ and
spent their summers in Emporia, KS with family.
Orval is survived by his wife, Colleen of 71
years; his four children, Diane Murdock of Grand
Forks, BC, John (Susan) of Anderson, SC, Jim
of Emporia, KS, and Denise (Donald) Wilson of
Emporia, KS; six grandchildren, Summer (Derek)
Huston, Shelley (Rocky) Phillips, James Aakhus,
Mark (Amy) Aakhus, Adam (Leah), Bryan (Amy)
Wilson and 14 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday,
December 28, 2020 at the St. Mark’s Lutheran
church at 11:00 am. The service will be shown
live on YouTube: https://www.YouTube.com/
channel/UC6nSwq6MXF0dqCmfNrkNKUw.
ORVAL AAKHUS
