Orval Aakhus

On Thursday, December

17, 2020, Orval Aakhus,

passed away at the age of 94.

Orval was born October 25,

1926 in Winger, Minnesota.

He served in the Merchant

Marines as a radio operator.

He spent his career with

Northwest Airlines and

the Federal Aviation

Administration.

They made their home in Green Valley, AZ and

spent their summers in Emporia, KS with family.

Orval is survived by his wife, Colleen of 71

years; his four children, Diane Murdock of Grand

Forks, BC, John (Susan) of Anderson, SC, Jim

of Emporia, KS, and Denise (Donald) Wilson of

Emporia, KS; six grandchildren, Summer (Derek)

Huston, Shelley (Rocky) Phillips, James Aakhus,

Mark (Amy) Aakhus, Adam (Leah), Bryan (Amy)

Wilson and 14 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday,

December 28, 2020 at the St. Mark’s Lutheran

church at 11:00 am. The service will be shown

live on YouTube: https://www.YouTube.com/

channel/UC6nSwq6MXF0dqCmfNrkNKUw.

ORVAL AAKHUS

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.