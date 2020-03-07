The Lebo boys basketball team is headed back to Dodge City.
The Wolves clinched their second consecutive trip to the Class 1A State Tournament Saturday afternoon with a 66-55 victory over Central Christian in the Sub-State Championship game at White Auditorium.
"It feels amazing to get back-to-back trips to state," Lebo junior Andrew Bailey said. "It's just a really great feeling."
Lebo held a slim 28-27 lead at halftime, but cranked up the defensive pressure in the second half. That led to a 38-28 advantage after the break, with the Wolves leading by as many as 15 in the fourth quarter.
Devan McEwen finished the game with 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals to lead the Wolves. Bailey and Kaden odd tallied 15 points each. Bailey dished out a team-high four assists and pilfered three steals while Ott plled down eight rebounds and had three helpers of his own.
Adam Hall led Central Christian with 23 points while Deonis Coon had 15 and Adreono Ibarra chipped in with eight points.
We will have much more on this game later this evening and in Monday's digital edition of The Emporia Gazette.
