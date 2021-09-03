Lyon County Public Health officials reported 26 new positives and 24 recoveries Friday afternoon, bringing the number of active cases to 104.
Of the active cases, 15 were considered to be breakthrough with eight patients receiving the Janssen vaccine, six receiving Moderna and one receiving Pfizer. There have been 117 collective breakthrough cases.
Seven people are currently hospitalized. There have been 88 deaths.
Lyon County Public Health is in the process of planning future vaccination clinics as a third booster dose for COVID-19 may be approved later in the month.
"This would boost people’s immune response against the virus that might have declined over time," they said in a post to social media.
Public health has asked community members to participate in a one-question survey to gauge interest in a third dose clinic. The survey can be access by visiting https://www.facebook.com/LyonCountyPublicHealth/posts/377071417261632.
Third dose vaccine appointments are now available at Newman Regional Health for qualifying patients with immunosuppression. According to the hospital, the third dose of the mRNA vaccines — such as Pfizer and Modern— "assist in priming their immune systems to help prevent and fight COVID-19."
Qualifying individuals can call Newman Regional Health's COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline at 620-343-6801 to make an appointment. Patients are considered moderately or severely immunosuppressed based on one or more of the following conditions, treatments, or diagnosis:
- Active treatment for solid tumor or hematologic malignancies
- Receipt of solid organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Receipt of stem cell transplant
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents, TNF blockers, and other biologic agents
The hospital said "no definitive recommendation has been made regarding a boost dose at this time for individuals with a good immune response and Newman Regional Health is not administering any booster doses at this time."
