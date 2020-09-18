Northern Heights High School cross country hosted the Karr Classic at The Orchard, Thursday afternoon.
Council Grove’s Kodi Downes took first with a time of 16:20 in the boys race, followed by Mission Valley’s AJ Rubio and Olpe’s Nolan Redeker.
NHHS’s Cooper Hamlin was 4th with a time of 17:31 and Jerrod Campbell was 5th with a time of 17:55. Emporia’s Sam Gillen was 6th with a time of 18:03. Chase County’s Brock Lauer was 7th with a time of 18:04, Lyndon’s Brayden Marcotte was 8th with a time of 18:17, Chase County’s Cooper Schroer was 9th with a time of 18:22 and Wyatt Orender of Osage was 10th with a time of 18:33.
For the girls, Olpe’s Macy Smith was first with a time of 20:23 followed by Wabaunsee’s Rebekah Stuhlsatz with a time of 21:17. Cornerstone’s Evie Gentry was third with a time of 21:37 and Council Grove’s Jordyn Picolet was fourth with a time of 22:04. Wabaunsee’s Sienna Jones was 5th with a time of 23:24, Osage’s Gracy Smith was 6th with a time of 23:28, NHHS runner Teagan Hines was 7th with a time of 23:45 and Cornerstone’s Gloria Ryan was 9th with a time of 23:55. Osage’s Savannah Jones and Dani Kerns were 9th and 10th respectively with times of 24:16 and 24:17.
