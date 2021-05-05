The Emporia High girls swimming and diving team finished sixth at the Topeka High Invitational on Tuesday.
Cadence Vincent continued her domination as she won the diving competition again, keeping her undefeated streak alive. Jacey Stutler placed fourth.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Faith Finley, Brooklyn Wiltz, Alison Brown and Emily Leihsing took third while the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Wiltz, Alison Brown, Leihsing and Hailey Williams finished fifth.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Leihsing and Wiltz finished fourth and fifth respectively and were then fourth and sixth in the 50-yard freestyle.
Alison Brown was sixth in the 200-yard freestyle with Williams finishing right behind her at seventh.
Kaitlynn Laudie finished seventh in the 100-yard butterfly while Seoul Bishop was 10th.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Alexis Brown, Williams and Alison Brown were ninth, 10th and 11th.
Alexis Brown placed ninth in the 200-yard individual medley.
The Spartans will compete at the Centennial League meet on Thursday.
