More roadwork and traffic delays are coming to the area with the start of the Kansas Department of Transportation's overlay project on U.S. 50 in Lyon County next week.
Work is expected to begin Monday, April 17, weather permitting. The project covers approximately four miles of road, from the Lyon/Chase county line to just west of Road E5.
According to a written release, traffic will be restricted to one lane and directed by a pilot car, flaggers, signs and cones when work is taking place. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.
Work will occur Monday - Friday, and Saturdays as needed, during daylight hours. It is expected to be complete in early July, conditions permitting.
APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, of Hutchinson, is the prime contractor on the $3 million project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
