Pending final approval by its investors, ValuNet FIBER has agreed to merge with Phoenix, Arizona-based Cable One/Sparklight.
Over time, ValuNet FIBER and Cable One intend to integrate their respective operations, network and customers in Emporia, Kansas to all fiber optic networks currently operated by ValuNet FIBER.
The same team that has operated ValuNet FIBER since its inception in 2011 will remain in place, and there are no immediate personnel changes planned for ValuNet FIBER associates. Local Cable One/Sparklight associates will eventually merge into the ValuNet FIBER operations team. They will be instrumental in the smooth transition of Cable One customers to the ValuNet FIBER network. Together the teams will provide exceptional customer service through the transitional period and well beyond. Going forward, ValuNet FIBER headquarters will continue to be based in Emporia, Kansas and will manage and run the network the same as they do today.
With the additional resources and support, ValuNet FIBER intends to expand their fiber footprint to other communities bringing them the same state-of-the-art customer care, broadband, voice, and data network that has come to be the standard in Emporia. Customers of both ValuNet FIBER and Sparklight will see no immediate changes. The final closing date of the transaction will be in the third quarter of 2020.
"We are committed in continuing to deliver the highest level of reliability and customer care," said ValuNet President and Managing Partner Richard Tidwell. "We recognize that we have a responsibility to our customers and the community where we live and do business, and we will continue to ensure that we will operate in the same capacity that we offer today with outstanding customer care, sales and support."
Editor's Note: Questions have arisen from this announcement and what it means. Thursday's announcement means Cable One/Sparklight is purchasing ValuNet Fiber, but the services will retain the ValuNet name.
We have reached out to ValuNet President Rick Tidwell for comment and will update with more information on this as it comes in.
(1) comment
Great!!!!!!!!!! The reason I am with Valunet is because I got tired of messing with Cable One. I guess I'll see about Dish or Direct TV.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.