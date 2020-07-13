Lyon County now has 30 active cases of COVID-19 after public health officials reported nine new positives the novel coronavirus over the weekend — including six on Friday and three on Saturday — according to the latest data released Monday afternoon.
Four additional recoveries were also reported. To date, Lyon County has reported 532 cases of COVID-19, including 494 recoveries and seven deaths.
Three patients remain hospitalized, though their conditions and the severity of their illnesses is not known at this time.
Lyon County has seen an increase of 50 new cases and 75 recoveries since June 15, when the county had recorded 473 reported cases, including 419 recoveries and six deaths.
The report comes as the state reported its worst week-long spike in novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, reporting another 1,447 cases over three days to bring the total to more than 20,000.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that 20,058 novel coronavirus cases have been reported statewide since early March, an increase of 7.8% from Friday. The department also reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths to bring the total to 284. Data pulled from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center reported a total of 297 deaths across the state, though the discrepancy in the totals was unknown.
Kansas reported an average of 451 new coronavirus cases a day during the seven-day period ending Monday. That figure has climbed each of the seven times the health department has reported new data starting on June 29, when the seven-day average for new daily cases was 283. The figure Monday was 59% higher.
Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide order July 2 directing people to wear masks in public and at their workplace, but state law allows counties to opt out. Most counties — including Lyon, Chase, Greenwood, Osage and Wabaunsee counties — have opted out, exempting roughly 40% of the state's population from the mask mandate. Morris County enacted a mask mandate that went into effect Thursday of last week.
Health officials say wearing a mask in public helps limit the spread of the disease.
The continued spike in coronavirus cases comes as state officials are discussing how to reopen the state's public K-12 schools safely next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.