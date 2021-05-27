Students and staff at Emporia Middle School had a somewhat exciting start to the day after a student pulled a fire alarm, Thursday morning.
According to USD 253 Communications Director Lyndel Landgren, the building was cleared after the fire alarms were set off before 9 a.m.
Emporia Fire Department personnel responded to the middle school to check the scene and determined one of the alarms had been pulled.
"[The] all clear was given and students returned to class," Landgren said.
