Craig Naylor of Emporia passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at the age of 40. Craig was born on October 23, 1980 in Emporia. He did concrete work for many years.
Craig is survived by his father, Jim Naylor (Kristi) of Texas; mother, Peggy Perez (Felipe) of Emporia; sister, Samantha Morgan of El Dorado; brother, Chad Naylor of Minnesota. Also surviving are two daughters, Haylee Hammond of Lebo and Skylynn Naylor of Emporia; one son, Logan Hammond of Emporia; three nieces, Hadley, Kinley and Remington; grandmothers, Donna Naylor and Shirley Fancher of Emporia; aunts, Frankie Harris, Janet Armstrong (Bruce), Deb Coen of Colorado, Judi Jones (Mike) of Admire; uncles, Bill Thompson of Americus and Chuck Naylor of Emporia.
Craig was preceded in death by his grandfather’s, Gerald Thompson, Hank Naylor and step grandfather, Ray Fancher.
Cremation is planned and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.