It’s Carnivale! That period in Christianity between the 12 days of Christmas and the beginning of Lent where, over centuries, the tradition of having a good time has evolved.
Besides, it’s the dark of winter, so what else are you going to do?
Carnivale, known in North America as Mardi Gras, although that is a specific date — Fat Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday — has grown in the past few decades to encompass more than a small section of the Gulf Coast. So, too has the range of the essential Mardi Gras pastry, the King Cake.
The King Cake is first served on Epiphany — the day the three kings of the Orient arrived at the manger in Bethlehem to greet the baby Jesus. King Cakes are served from Epiphany through Fat Tuesday (Feb. 16 this year).
They are similar to a cinnamon and sugar coffee cake, baked in a ring (to represent a crown), decorated with the colors of Mardi Gras, and somewhere inside my version, is a jelly bean (representing the Christ child, “King Jesus”). Whoever gets the baby, is King or Queen of the day, and responsible for serving the next King Cake.
Contemporary King Cakes actually have a plastic baby inside; historically it would be a coin or a bean or an almond. The babies have outstretched arms and legs and can poke your gums. Beans are hard; some people have nut allergies. And if we had the coins, we wouldn’t need to be making the cakes! SO, a jelly bean it is.
Kansas Children’s Service League has been working to protect and promote the well-being of children for more than 125 years. The Emporia office has been open since 2007 serving overwhelmed families of young children with intense home visitation services providing support, education and resources through a program called Healthy Families.
The annual fundraiser for KCSL is the Red Stocking Breakfast, which was a virtual event this year. It did great! However, other funding sources are coming up short thanks to the you-know-what. The Emporia KCSL Council was brainstorming ideas to help cover the gap, and it suddenly popped into my head: King Cakes for KCSL!
You can’t get them in the store. It’s a good $50 to order one online. They are a little tricky to make and they are tasty and fun.
Every child deserves to be raised in a healthy family. Your purchase helps serve 60 families in Chase, Coffey, Greenwood and Lyon counties.
So, that’s on the Menu today. Large King Cakes ($25) serve six-10 and the Baby King Cakes serve two. Each order comes with a string of Mardi Gras beads and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Kansas Children’s Service League’s Emporia office.
The KCSL Council and staff are donating all the cost and labor, including local delivery. Delivery dates are Feb. 6, 8, 11, 13 and 15. I can only bake so many King Cakes at one time, so order early to make sure you get one.
The Baby Cakes are easier to manage, especially with the help of Marion Jones and Jule Kirk along with the donation of some special baking pans by Rose Colunga and Cortney Pearson — thank you, ladies!
Deadline: Please order four days before delivery date. You can order a King Cake or Baby Cake by emailing me at murphyre2000@yahoo.com, email Beverly at blong@kcsl.org or by calling the KCSL office at 620-340-0408, ext. 1001.
Let’s get cooking for a great local cause: Kansas Children’s Service League.
