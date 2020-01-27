A model of efficiency.
That could easily describe the kind of day junior Jumah’Ri Turner had for the Emporia State men on Sunday.
After making just four field goals and scoring a combined total of 12 points in his last three games, Turner came off the bench on Sunday and was darn near perfect.
Turner made his first seven shots and didn’t miss a 3-point attempt or a free throw, scoring 32 points in a 92-84 victory over Central Oklahoma.
“I’ve never seen someone score 32 points on nine field goal attempts,” ESU Head Coach Craig Doty said. “That’s as efficient as you can possibly play. I’m very proud of Jumah’Ri. He really struggled the last three games. For him to go for 32 tonight and make all the free throws down the stretch, it’s just big-time play for him. He might have just earned himself the sixth-man spot for the rest of his career if he keeps doing that.”
While Turner may very well prefer to start, he and the Hornets will take games like that however they come about.
“It was a pretty big boost for all of us,” freshman guard Keyon Thomas said of Turner’s spark off the bench. “We all see shots going in and it just builds confidence up. We haven’t been seeing a lot of shots offensively, getting great shots and good rhythm into the flow but tonight it felt great.”
The Hornets had dropped their previous three contests going into Sunday’s matchup, but got some well-timed baskets early and when Turner came into the game, he was lights out, scoring 19 points in the first half alone, including a pair of 3-point buckets in the final 30 seconds of the half to put some distance between the Hornets and Bronchos.
“(The) last couple of games, we’ve struggled, but we’re definitely learning and taking big steps,” Turner said. “To get this W means a lot.”
The first half was little more than a shootout, with 11 lead changes as neither team held more than a five-point spread on the other.
Then came the halftime.
If Emporia State looked genuinely cold, it was the first few minutes of the second half. It took less than 30 seconds after the break for ESU to cough up a pair of turnovers, both immediately turning into buckets at the other end. Dallas Bailey scored 3-pointers little more than a minute apart to stretch the Hornets’ lead back out to six, but the Bronchos again capitalized on a turnover and a blocked shot to recapture the lead.
Every time ESU poised itself for a run, UCO held just enough of an answer to keep within one possession.
The Bronchos’ final big move came with 5:30 left as they took advantage of another Hornet turnover to boost their lead to four.
Turner drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and continued his magical day with a 3-for-3 trip to the free throw line to reduce the deficit to one.
A missed shot on the other end came back to Thomas, who hit a 3-pointer to hand ESU the lead to stay over the final four minutes.
“It’s nice when shots are being made,” Doty said. “Devin Rottweiler hits a corner three that’s so big for us. Dallas Bailey (hit) multiple big-time threes hit down the stretch. Keyon Thomas (served well as) a facilitator and we couldn’t run a lot of our actions because they were switching defenses so much. They’re just trying to slop it up, keep us off balance (and) make us guess. I thought they did a decent job of that.”
Decent, but not good enough for the Bronchos’ liking. UCO made just one more shot than Emporia State, though it came at the cost of nine more attempts.
“We shot 60-and-a-half percent from the field,” Doty said. “We shouldn’t have to shoot that well to win games so we’re continuing to grow and find ways and find a new identity without our heartbeat. It changes our margin so much so we need to find ways to be able to shoot in the mid-40’s and still win but it was nice to secure the win (and) be as efficient as we were tonight.”
The heartbeat referenced was the loss of Brendan Van Dyke to a knee injury a little more than a week ago. Since then, ESU has struggled to find its footing on both ends of the floor.
Sunday, five different Hornets scored in double figures.
“Twenty-one assists on 29 buckets made,” Doty said. “Those are just great, great stats for us and I’m proud of our guys for sustaining down the stretch, staying together, hitting free throws, doing the things it takes to win basketball games. This is a really young group that found a way to come together today and it was fun to see the results.”
UCO 36 48 — 84
ESU 41 51 — 92
Central Oklahoma (7-13, 4-7): Nimmer 2-5 0-0 5, Hurd 1-1 2-2 4, Bell 4-9 1-2 9, McDowell 7-14 1-4 16, Givens 4-8 6-7 17, Ogunseye 1-2 0-0 2, Turner 2-4 0-0 5, Calavan 2-2 1-2 7, Savage 2-3 0-0 5, Clark 3-5 0-0 8, Basey 2-3 2-2 6, Streich 0-1 0-0 0.
Emporia State (10-8, 4-5): Bailey 4-7 0-0 12, McGuire 0-1 0-0 0, Fort 0-5 4-4 4, Thiessen 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 7-12 3-6 20, Turner 8-9 11-11 32, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 4-4 2-3 10, Rottweiler 4-4 1-2 10, Owens 1-3 0-0 2.
Three-pointers: UCO 11-24 (Nimmer 1-2, Bell 0-3, McDowell 1-4, Givens 3-4, Turner 1-3, Calavan 2-2, Savage 1-1, Clark 2-4, Streich 0-1); ESU 13-22 (Bailey 4-6, McGuire 0-1, Fort 0-1, Thiessen 0-1, Thomas 3-4, Turner 5-5, WIlliams 0-1, Rottweiler 1-1, Owens 0-2.
Rebounds: UCO 24 (Givens 4), ESU 27 (Fort 8); Assists: UCO 17 (Bell 6), ESU 21 (Thomas 5).
Fouled Out: UCO: Givens, ESU: None.
