SCOTT CITY — The Emporia High football team was locked into a stalemate for much of its game Friday night with Legend, Colorado, held in Scott City.
Both teams scored just minutes apart in the first quarter, but neither team could dent the scoreboard again until the final minutes of the game.
After EHS was unable to capitalize on a late interception by Connor Hoyt, his second pick of the game, it was the Titans who broke out consecutive big plays, a 33-yard pass and a 53-yard touchdown run by senior running back Blake Rarog, to finally take the lead and ultimately, the game.
E-High got on the board in the first, scoring on a 13-yard run by Beau Baumgardner to highlight a drive that took nearly 80 yards to complete.
The two-point conversion was stopped just shy of the goal line to leave the Spartan advantage at six.
Legend came back just a handful of plays later, including a 19-yard scoring run by Rarog to tie the game up after the PAT kick was no good.
That’s where things stood as the game moved through the second and third quarters, with defense largely dominating on both sides.
Hoyt’s second interception of Shoemaker came in timely fashion, giving the Spartans an opportunity to take the lead, but the drive stalled and facing into the wind on 4th down from the 10, EHS turned the ball over on downs.
The defense kept Legend at bay on its first two tries with the ball, but with 3rd-and-6, a 33-yard pass from Shoemaker to Gavin Liljehorn breathed new life into the Titans and on the very next play, Rarog broke through with his biggest play of the night, a run from midfield that reached the end zone to set Legend up with the lead.
The Spartans’ final drive was unsuccessful as they suffered their first loss of the season.
Baumgardner finished with 23 carries for 127 yards as part of a night that saw the Spartans held to 205 yards of total offense.
EHS (2-1) will play at Seaman on Sept. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.