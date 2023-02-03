Gov. Laura Kelly’s office announced an increase in call volume from the statewide 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline this week.
The 9-8-8 mental health service launched in July, and the governor’s office reported that call volume rose nearly 30% compared to the six months prior to the 9-8-8 rollout. Additionally, state 9-8-8 centers have sustained a call-answer rate of 85% to 91% month-over-month during this period.
“I continue to encourage Kansans to tell their families, friends, and neighbors that this resource is here for them whenever they need it,” Kelly said in a Wednesday release.
Melissa Owen, founder and director of Emporia’s Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention, finds the news encouraging.
“So, I’m really excited to see that number go up in Kansas, especially of people utilizing the numbers since it’s there,” she said. “I think it’s great that more people are having the conversation about 9-8-8.
Owen said the spike in 9-8-8 usage is good news.
“I’m excited to see where the numbers go. People often panic when they see, oh gosh, more people are using the number,” she said. “There’s an uptick. That’s what we want to see. We want to see people utilizing that resource.”
Owen also appreciates how 9-8-8 isn’t exclusively suicide prevention. It now includes mental health crises and allows loved ones and concerned parties to reach out to the hotline.
“And I think that’s important for people to understand that you don’t have to be the person who is feeling suicidal,” she said. “You don’t have to be the person who’s struggling. You can be a friend, a family member, a spouse, a girlfriend, a boyfriend, where you know that you have a loved one that’s struggling, but you don’t know what to do.”
The suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24 hours a day and staffed by professionals. It is akin to a medical center ER, providing immediate treatment for mental health upheaval.
“And that’s really how I think they want to market it. … Absolutely, it is an ER,” Owen said. “You know, you’re in a crisis right now, and I need to talk to somebody right now. And that resource is there. … I think it’s nice to see that Kansas. … is really taking a step towards helping those who are in crisis.”
The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and the governor-appointed 9-8-8 Coordinating Council are responsible for the oversight of the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, and it is supported by federal funding and supplemental dollars from the state. Gov. Kelly signed the bipartisan SB 19 in 2022, bringing the lifeline into existence.
