PARK CITY — Even with the natural disappointment that came with suffering his first loss in state tournament competition, Emporia High freshman Xerarch Tungjaroenkul dusted himself off and went back to work.
Falling to Lansing’s Hartwell Taylor in a tightly-contested 3-2 decision in the championship semifinals on Friday night, Tungjaroenkul simply adjusted his sights and set his focus on the next-best goal he could — third place.
He accomplished exactly that, defeating two more opponents on Saturday to finish as the sole Spartan to reach the podium at the 5A State Wrestling Tournament.
“Right after the match, he was frustrated,” EHS Head Coach Brook Medrano said. “It’s not the outcome he wanted. Work all year to be a state champ and then it didn’t come. (But) once those things happen, it’s a hiccup and you’ve just got to take advantage of what’s left and that’s what he did. He definitely came through the back side and wrestled really, really good. I thought Saturday he wrestled fantastic.
“I’m super-proud of him and the future’s really, really bright for him. He’s a special kid.”
Tungjaroenkul ended his tournament by earning a 3-0 winning decision over Kapaun-Mt. Carmel’s Joe Walter and took third after defeating Andover’s Gabe Maki by a 5-3 margin.
“That weight at the state tournament was really, really tough,” Medrano said. “There’s a returning state finalist that didn’t even make the podium.”
On the weekend, Tungjaroenkul went 4-1.
His fellow freshman Lukas Hainline got some mixed results, going 2-2 and coming up one victory shy of reaching the podium. He was leading on the scoreboard in his final match when Shawnee Heights’ Brock Ferguson came back for the pin.
“He definitely could’ve wrestled better, but he came through the back, wrestled really hard, just ran into a tough kid from Shawnee Heights,” Medrano said. “We had the lead right at the end. We just chalk it up to experience. We’re going to use that for fuel to the fire to prepare for next year.”
Junior Ethan Garate was also 2-2, starting Saturday with an 8-1 decision over Seaman’s Bailey Meredith. Garate was pinned in the following match by McPherson’s Jonah Clarke.
“Another really, really tough bracket,” Medrano said of the 170-pound field. “Just the depth that we have in 5A is really, really crazy. Last week at regionals, Ethan beat the McPherson kid. We knew he was going to come out ready to go. He just caught us. I’ve got high expectations for Ethan next year, too. We talked after (the match). He’s ready to do the things outside of the season that he needs to do to be ready to show up and definitely place high next year.”
Senior Whitney Hall went 1-1 on Friday, but fell in his first match Saturday, to Wichita-Northwest’s Mason Ross by a 3-0 decision.
“He don’t care who he’s going up against, he’s just going to bring it,” Medrano said of Hall. “That’s what he did. It’s kind of tough when you go to regionals and you place eighth. You know you’re going up against the one-seed and in his case, it’s the state champ.”
Hall’s first battle on Friday came to Lenexa-St. James Academy’s Cade Lautt, who came away with the gold medallion at 220 pounds on Saturday.
“He brought it to Lautt, wrestled really hard, he just ran into two better guys that weekend. He had his head high and (knew) he gave it his all. He was okay with that and I’m okay with that as a coach.”
E-High finished 20th as a team and all four qualifiers reached Day Two of the tournament, recording at least one victory.
“I thought we wrestled really, really tough,” Medrano said. “I’m proud of them. They left it all out there. Maybe some of the outcomes weren’t quite what we wanted, but chalk them up to some learning experiences and build from that. Not quite as high as I wanted to finish as a team, but it’s only my second year and we’re headed in the right direction. I think that placing high is definitely in the near future.”
And next year was already on his mind soon after the tournament’s conclusion.
“It took maybe, after our season was over, about 30 minutes, then I really started thinking about next year,” Medrano said. “We’re going to be tough. A lot of these guys now have gotten that varsity-level experience. They’re going to be able to come in and know what it takes to be competitive.”
